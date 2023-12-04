Daughter of pedestrian hit, killed in North Nashville asking for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police are looking for two drivers in separate hit-and-run instances that killed two men over the weekend.

Edward Day, 70, was one of them. His daughter, Pamela Campbell, said he was a father to three and a grandfather to nine.

“We all just spent time with him on Thanksgiving,” Campbell said. “I’m glad that we were able to have that moment with him.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a passerby discovered Day on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Avenue North Saturday night around 10:40. They flagged down an officer who happened to be in the area, and responding paramedics confirmed Day’s injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.

Police said Day died at the scene. His family is now left with unanswered questions.

“So many emotions that are going on right now, like why didn’t they stop? Did they know that they hit someone?” Campbell said.

Exactly 24 hours later on Nolensville Pike, a man was crossing the road near McClain Avenue when he was hit by a speeding driver, police said. That person kept driving. Witnesses told police they estimated the car was going about 80 miles per hour. The man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

Police said they are looking for a white Dodge Challenger or Charger with black racing stripes and damage to the front driver’s side.

However, in Day’s case, police said there is very limited information on a car or a suspect. His daughters are now left to mourn the loss of their sports-loving father, wondering who hit him.

“If they know that they hit somebody, we would love for them to turn themselves in,” she said.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for Day’s funeral. If you would like to contribute, click here.

