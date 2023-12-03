Single-vehicle crash knocks out power lines in Clarksville

Police did not release the driver's condition.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power lines are down in Clarksville after a Jeep Renegade crashed into a utility pole Sunday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Madison Street near O’Neals Bar and Grill. The driver reportedly hit a utility pole, knocking down power lines and leaving live wires on the roadway.

The street shut down after the crash, and electric crews were notified to repair the pole. Police did not give an estimated time of reopening.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

