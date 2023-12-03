Police search for driver accused of hitting, leaving 70-year-old man in the street

Police said a passerby found the victim alive and injured on the road.
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on the road and left him to die at the scene.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said another driver discovered Edward Day, 70, on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Avenue North Saturday night. The passerby notified an officer, and responding paramedics confirmed Day’s injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.

Police said Day died at the scene.

Crash investigators are working to identify the driver and vehicle responsible for the deadly hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

