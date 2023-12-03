No charges expected in deadly Nashville crash involving pedestrian

Police said a 61-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Saturday night.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department investigated a deadly crash that left one man dead Saturday night.

Police said a driver in a BMW hit and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian on East Thompson Lane near Lawndale Drive. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police, and showed no signs of impairment.

Police said the pedestrian was hit while he was in the roadway. No charges are expected for the driver.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Generic police lights
1 dead after crash on I-65 in Sumner County
Police Lights
Tennessee high school senior dies in car crash
Levi Combs
Man charged with trying to kidnap 3 teens at bus stop, police say
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen
Woman goes airborne in crash, steals police van in Hermitage

Latest News

Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west
Police Lights Generic
Police search for driver accused of hitting, leaving 70-year-old man in the street
Clarksville Police Car
Single-vehicle crash knocks out power lines in Clarksville
One killed in 'terrible crash' on I-65