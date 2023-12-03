No charges expected in deadly Nashville crash involving pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department investigated a deadly crash that left one man dead Saturday night.

Police said a driver in a BMW hit and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian on East Thompson Lane near Lawndale Drive. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police, and showed no signs of impairment.

Police said the pedestrian was hit while he was in the roadway. No charges are expected for the driver.

