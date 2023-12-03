Man in critical condition after shooting at gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a gas station in Northwest Nashville.

The shooting happened at 4160 Clarksville Pike around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers with Metro Nashville Police Department said there are no suspects at this time. Police believe the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

