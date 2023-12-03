Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside

The man was running around the neighborhood before the home invasion.
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after breaking into a home with three young kids inside, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

On Friday afternoon, Greenbrier police said a family in Greenbrier was startled to find a man they didn’t know inside their home.

Prior to the home invasion, police received several 911 calls about a suspicious man near Old Greenbrier Pike around 1 p.m.

Neighbors said a white man with a dark-colored jacket was spotted running into a shed in the backyard of a home. After that, the person who owns that shed told police he lost sight of him, according to SBN.

As police were on that call, they received another call of a suspicious person on Mitchell Street, two streets over.

Police went to Mitchell Street. A person said he was in his car when the suspect walked up to him and opened the car door.

The victim told police when the suspect saw him inside the car, the suspect ran off. A few minutes later, a neighbor captured the suspect on video crossing her yard.

Almost an hour later, police received another call about a residential burglary in progress at a home on Lynwood Drive.

Police arrived at the home and found 39-year-old Charles Mann, of White House, still inside the home.

Mann was placed under arrest.

According to SBN, when Mann broke into the home, there were three small children inside.

Mann was charged with aggravated burglary and carjacking.

He was taken to the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

