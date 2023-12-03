First Alert Forecast: Cooler, more seasonable temperatures return

Temperatures return back to the 50s where they should be for this time of the year.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We start off with dense fog across the MidState this morning, then a pleasant, sunny afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Middle Tennessee until 7:00 A.M. Thick fog can cause poor visibility on the roads. Give yourself enough space between you and the car in front of you and use low beam lights. Fog should burn off by mid-morning, then we’re left behind with a nice afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7:00 A.M.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7:00 A.M.(WSMV)

Clouds will gradually clear out as the day goes on, letting in lots of sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

As we start off the new week, temperatures will not be as warm as they have been. We’ll be more seasonable with highs in the mid 50s all week. It will also be a calm week with plenty of sun and quiet weather conditions. Our low temperatures will get cold again, falling to the 30s most mornings.

We’ll warm back up to the mid 60s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

Our next weather-maker comes this weekend. Rain showers move back in Saturday and last through Sunday.

