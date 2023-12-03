First Alert Forecast: Brief showers to impact the morning commute

Morning showers will be brief with dry conditions expected for the afternoon
Showers on Monday morning will impact the morning commute.
Showers on Monday morning will impact the morning commute.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dry conditions tonight will be followed by a quick moving line of showers in the morning

Clouds will thicken up tonight ahead of our next Weathermaker. A quick moving broken line of showers will move through during the morning commute. Factor in extra time for delays. The afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be quiet days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs generally in the 50s.

We’ll warm back up to the mid 60s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky and breezy south winds.

Our next weather-maker comes next weekend. Rain develops late in the day on Saturday and will pick up in coverage and intensity on Sunday. Check back for updates throughout the week on the latest timing of the rain.

