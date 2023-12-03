Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Generic police lights
1 dead after crash on I-65 in Sumner County
Police Lights
Tennessee high school senior dies in car crash
Levi Combs
Man charged with trying to kidnap 3 teens at bus stop, police say
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen
Woman goes airborne in crash, steals police van in Hermitage

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
No charges expected in deadly Nashville crash involving pedestrian
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo