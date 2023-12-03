Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the lanes to reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 24 Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at mile marker 55 on I-24. Traffic was diverted at the following exit.

TDOT urged motorists to avoid the area until the scene cleared, which the department estimated to be around 11 a.m. Sunday.

