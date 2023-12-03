Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 24 Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at mile marker 55 on I-24. Traffic was diverted at the following exit.

TDOT urged motorists to avoid the area until the scene cleared, which the department estimated to be around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.