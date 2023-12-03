Bowling Green Police Department arrests man accused of rape at Wingate Hotel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, the Bowling Green Police responded to the Wingate Hotel at 185 Greenwood Lane for a rape.

The department reported on Facebook that the victim, also an employee, told police a man entered the front lobby and was attempting to sleep on the lobby furniture. She says she asked him to leave.

The report states the man left and returned several times, and when the victim told him to leave again, he jumped over the counter and physically assaulted her before forcing her into a sexual act against her will.

Police said after a few minutes the man fled from the hotel, but officers were able to locate him nearby. The report said the suspect attempted to escape from police but was quickly apprehended. The man is identified as 25-year-old Johnson Dukuly Lloyd.

During his interrogation, police said Lloyd informed the detective he was homeless and had been brought to Bowling Green by the Franklin Police Department a couple hours earlier.

Llyod is lodged in the jail and is charged with Rape, 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree and Fleeing/Evading Police, 2nd Degree, on foot.

