2023 Music City Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Auburn Tigers

The matchup will be held Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers will face off in the 2023 Music City Bowl.

The teams were announced on Sunday afternoon at the Analog at Hutton Hotel.

The Music City Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for the game range from $29 to nearly $200. To buy tickets, click here.

