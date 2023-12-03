2023 Music City Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Auburn Tigers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers will face off in the 2023 Music City Bowl.

The teams were announced on Sunday afternoon at the Analog at Hutton Hotel.

The Music City Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for the game range from $29 to nearly $200. To buy tickets, click here.

