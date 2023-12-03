1 dead in Crossville house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is dead after a house caught fire in Crossville early Sunday morning.

Cumberland County Fire Department units responded to a home at 1041 Flathead Road around 3:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the person dead inside the home. The Cumberland County Sheriff said the identity of the person has not been confirmed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

