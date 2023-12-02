Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Four others, including three juveniles, were not seriously injured and did not need to be taken to the hospital, Smokey Barn News said.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Editor’s Note: WSMV4 previously reported the crash happened in Sumner County. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed the crash took place in Robertson County.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North near Highway 52 in Robertson County.

THP confirmed that one person died in the crash. Two other people were hospitalized, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Mile Marker 117 and shut down all northbound lanes of the interstate for hours, SBN said.

According to SBN, the crash involved a pickup truck with an adult and one child inside and an SUV with two adults and three juveniles.

Robertson County and Sumner County EMS teams were both called to the scene of the crash.

When they got there they found one woman dead. A child was trapped inside a vehicle and was extricated. The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is stable.

A man was hospitalized at Skyline Medical Center after he was extricated. The four others, including three juveniles, were not seriously injured, according to SBN.

