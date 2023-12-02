Whataburger location to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Weeks after the opening of another well-known fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, Springfield can expect another restaurant to break ground soon.

A spokesperson for Whataburger confirmed a new location is headed for the rural town, with opening anticipated for the end of next year.

The burger spot did not release any additional information regarding the upcoming site.

The new location would join the list of 14 additional Whataburger locations previously established in Tennessee. The fast-food chain has restaurants in nearby cities such as Clarksville, Hermitage, Murfreesboro, and, more recently, Madison.

