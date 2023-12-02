Pet owners claim multiple headstones missing from Gallatin pet cemetery

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Donna Thornton arrived at Pet Rest Memorial Gardens in Gallatin as fast as she could Friday, in search of the pets she had buried there.

But when Thornton got to their burial plots, she couldn’t find the three markers belonging to her cats, Smokey, Sable, and Sweetpea.

Thornton is one of multiple pet owners who told WSMV4 on Friday, the headstones they purchased, are missing.

“It’s ridiculous. My cats, I had them three years, eight years, and 16 years, I wanted to give them a decent resting place,” Thornton said. “I don’t know where my pets are.”

Many of the markers on the property were covered with grass, weeds, and leaves on Friday.

The owner of Pet Rest Memorial Gardens, Michael Bartley, told us over the phone, that he mows the grass each week, and has never moved any headstones. Some, he said, are sunk into the ground.

Bartley said as long as he owns the property, he will keep the pet cemetery, though he isn’t doing any new burials or making any money through the cemetery.

He said people like Thornton, who can’t find their markers, should contact him, and he’ll help them find them.

Thornton will believe it when she sees it. She spent up to $500 for each of her cats’ burial plots, caskets, and funerals.

“I want my money back, I want my pets dug up, I want them given to me so I can go get them cremated and put them somewhere where they can be safe,” Thornton said.

Bartley said he does have a plot map and paperwork of locations from the original owners of the cemetery, who he purchased the property from several years ago. There are no state regulations for pet cemeteries, like human cemeteries, Bartley said.

