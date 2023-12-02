NES working on improvements to reduce power outages plaguing neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people in Nashville woke up Friday morning without power. NES said the outage was caused by a tree falling in a rain shower and customers said they’re fed up with being left in the dark.

The lights were once again out at Walter Miltenberger’s home, but he couldn’t figure out why when he walked outside and saw there had only been a little bit of rain.

Data obtained by WSMV shows there have been more than 50 outage reports since 2020 connected to the substation that serves his Oak Hill neighborhood. In this area, large trees line the road with branches right next to the power poles.

“The last few years, we’ve had a heavy freeze or a heavy storm,” Miltenberger said. We always lose power in those moments. Then you don’t know how long it is going to take.”

Miltenberger said this outage made it nearly impossible to get their daughter off to school and he’s concerned things will only get worse later this winter. He works from home and relies on power and the internet to do his job.

NES denied an interview request for this story and instead sent WSMV a statement that said they are working year-round to prevent outages like this by trimming trees and other vegetation. A spokesperson said they have crews on standby 24/7 to respond when there is an outage.

Miltenberger doesn’t want to see his trees completely cut down because it would hurt the charm he loves about their neighborhood. Instead, he wants NES to move the power lines underground like his brother’s home has nearby.

“Putting the lines underground would be awesome,” Miltenberger said. “To be confident and know it’s very unlikely we will lose power going forward, that would be amazing.”

But he’s bracing for the worst until then, and many of his neighbors are installing generators due to what they call constant outages.

