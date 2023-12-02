Murfreesboro police officer helps kids get football out of tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department was patrolling a neighborhood when he saw several kids throwing items at something in a tree.

Officer W. Seal pulled over on Benley Street to determine what was happening.

Seal found out from the kids that their football was stuck.

He then helped get the ball out of the tree and began tossing with them.

Several weeks ago, Ofr. W. Seal was patrolling a neighborhood and saw several youngsters throwing items at something in a tree on Benley Street. It turns out their football was stuck. Officer Seal helped get the football out of the tree, and started playing toss with them. pic.twitter.com/pWkxGVjC1l — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.