Murfreesboro police officer helps kids get football out of tree

Once the officer helped get the ball out of the tree he started playing toss with them.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department was patrolling a neighborhood when he saw several kids throwing items at something in a tree.

Officer W. Seal pulled over on Benley Street to determine what was happening.

Seal found out from the kids that their football was stuck.

He then helped get the ball out of the tree and began tossing with them.

