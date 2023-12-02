Man charged with trying to kidnap 3 teens at bus stop, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap three young teens, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, 31-year-old Levi Combs, of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, was arrested on Friday night and charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and three counts of assault by intimidation.

On Nov. 30, a juvenile told police she was walking to a bus stop for school around 6:20 a.m. when she saw Combs standing outside his car.

As she was walking to the bus stop, Combs allegedly began following her. She told police as she walked faster, he too gained speed. When she turned the corner, Combs allegedly said, “Hey stop.” That’s when she began to run, and Combs continued to chase her.

The juvenile made contact with a friend and called her mom.

Combs then started following both the juveniles. They went back to the bus stop when Combs allegedly came out of nowhere and began trying to get closer to them.

At the same time, a third teen was walking to the stop.

All three teens reported Combs staring at them and trying to walk closer to them. Then the first teen’s mother arrived and physically separated herself between the teens and Combs.

The mother asked Combs to go away and stop following them, however, Combs kept staring at them. When the mother asked what he wanted, he said he just wanted to talk to the teens in his car, according to police.

WSMV 4 spoke with the mother of one of the teens and she described the terrifying ordeal.

“Just the fact that he was there at 6 in the morning lurking…and the fact that he wanted to talk to them in the car. I felt like this wasn’t like a human trafficking thing it was like pedophilia,” said Andrea Dean, the mother of one of the teens.

The teens told police they had never seen him before and reported being placed in fear that Combs was going to try and either kidnap or rape them.

The teens reported not feeling safe to walk where they wanted to go because Combs was following them.

Levi Combs waiting at the bus stop (Submitted)

