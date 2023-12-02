First Alert Forecast: Rain tonight, then drier on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain continues tonight but will wrap up by Sunday morning

Showers will continue for the first half of the night for those along and east of I-65. Thick clouds linger into Sunday morning with areas of fog possible.

Rain moves out by Sunday morning leaving behind some fog. (WSMV)

By Sunday afternoon, clouds will start to break apart. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected for any Christmas parades going on. Highs will be near 60.

A weak disturbance moves through on Monday. There could be an isolated shower, otherwise it’ll be a quiet start to the week. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s.

High temperatures generally stay in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature partly cloudy skies.

A warm front moves through Thursday pushing our temperatures back near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

The first half of Friday looks great! Sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s are forecast. Late in the day, there could be a few showers that develop.

Isolated showers are possible into Saturday as our next Weathermaker arrives. Highs on Saturday remain in the low to middle 60s.

