First Alert Forecast: Rain showers throughout the day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have the umbrella handy! Rain showers move through the MidState all day, clearing out by Sunday morning.

Some areas will deal with some patchy dense fog this morning that could cause low visibility while driving. That should burn off by sunrise. Rain has been moving in since early this morning from the south. Most of the MidState will see rain showers off and on all day long. A few thunderstorms could pop up as well, but no severe weather is expected. The most and the heaviest rain will be southeast of Nashville-- which is also the area where the drought has been the worst, so this is good news for that area. Some parts of Middle Tennessee could pick up another half an inch of rain when this is all said and done. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain mild with highs around 60º. Rain should clear out by early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be another mild day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s with clouds clearing through the day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon for any Christmas parades going on.

Next week will be quiet and more seasonable. Temperatures are back where they should be in the mid 50s by Monday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Lows get cold again overnight, falling to the 30s.

High temperatures stay in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with lows staying cold in the 30s-- not too far off from the freezing mark.

Friday becomes more mild with temperatures climbing back up to the low to mid 60s with plenty of sun.

