Crews rescue 2 out of vehicle after head-on crash into Maury Co. woods

The fire department said the two were found in a car down a 15-foot embankment.
Maury County crash
Maury County crash(Maury County Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) successfully rescued two people trapped inside their vehicle after a multi-vehicle head-on collision earlier this week.

MCFD said the crash on Thursday involved three vehicles and was reported on Pulaski Highway near Valley Creek Road. Crews arrived to find one of the vehicles down a 15-foot embankment, with two people trapped inside. Chainsaws were used to remove several trees hindering them from accessing the vehicle.

The two victims were successfully brought back to the roadway, and one was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

MCFD said bystanders assisted in the rescue process by clearing large debris and holding up a flashlight, allowing crews to better see the crash scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

On Thursday, 11/30, MCFD responded to a head on collision on Pulaski Hwy near Valley Creek Rd involving three vehicles....

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Police Lights
Tennessee high school senior dies in car crash
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Stock photo
Criminal South American group burglarizing Brentwood homes again, police say
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says

Latest News

Generic police lights
1 dead after crash on I-65 in Sumner County
Candle light vigil for Marion Co HS senior
Tennessee high school senior who died in crash to be honored with candlelight vigil
Whataburger (generic)
Whataburger location to open in Springfield
Friday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: More rain this weekend