Crews rescue 2 out of vehicle after head-on crash into Maury Co. woods

CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) successfully rescued two people trapped inside their vehicle after a multi-vehicle head-on collision earlier this week.

MCFD said the crash on Thursday involved three vehicles and was reported on Pulaski Highway near Valley Creek Road. Crews arrived to find one of the vehicles down a 15-foot embankment, with two people trapped inside. Chainsaws were used to remove several trees hindering them from accessing the vehicle.

The two victims were successfully brought back to the roadway, and one was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

MCFD said bystanders assisted in the rescue process by clearing large debris and holding up a flashlight, allowing crews to better see the crash scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

