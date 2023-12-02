Tennessee high school senior who died in crash to be honored with candlelight vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There will be a candlelight vigil in memory of the Marion High School senior who died in a car crash.

The vigil will be for Bentley Buchanan, who played on the school’s basketball and volleyball teams. She died Friday morning in a crash on Highway 72.

The vigil will be on the football field at Bill Baxter Stadium at 6 p.m. The school is inviting all students, faculty and surrounding community members to join.

“She was a member of our volleyball team and basketball team, but most importantly, our Warrior family. We send our love, prayers, and condolences to all of those impacted by this tragedy,” the school said.

Following the announcement of her death, the school said they would be canceling its Friday night basketball games and would be rescheduling the winter dance.

“Please remember her family and friends as they try to find their way through this difficult time,” MCHS said.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the school will dismiss at 10 a.m. Central. They will dismiss early to accommodate the Buchanan family who wish to hold the funeral service on campus.

Buses will run for students to ride them home. Funeral arrangements will be released by Rogers Funeral Home.

