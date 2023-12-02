1 dead after crash on I-65 in Sumner County

Several people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash, according to Smokey Barn News.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North near Highway 52 in Sumner County.

THP confirmed that one person died in the crash.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Mile Marker 117. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash involved multiple injuries and several vehicles.

Drivers should avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

