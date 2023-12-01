‘Ticking time bomb’: Nashville homeless encampment fire raises concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Calls for change are sounding across Hermitage after an early-morning fire at a homeless encampment. While there were no injuries, concerns are being raised across the community.

“It was a ticking time bomb waiting to happen, and guess what it happened,” said Eric Love.

The fire erupted around 3:30 Thursday morning inside a Hermitage homeless encampment along Andrew Jackson Way.

It’s believed the flames may have been sparked by a propane tank, causing an explosion. This took place feet away from a gas station which Love, who lives in the area, says is alarming.

“That is a serious, serious issue to the entire community,” Love said. " The needles and everything that’s a danger but now you’re blowing stuff up that’s a whole other level of crazy. We need something done and we needed done yesterday.”

The fire comes at a time when many in Hermitage have been raising concerns about the increase in the homeless population, which they say has had a negative impact on residents.

“It’s truly like an apocalypse movie out here, with people just standing out in the middle of the street, open drug use, having to avoid needles and just trying to not hit people with your car,” resident Brittany Mccann said.

Metro Police tells WSMV they are aware of the problems and are working with the city to find housing options for those living in the encampment.

As for folks like Mccann, she says the time to address this issue is now, following a near tragedy.

“We’re your musicians, we’re your bartenders, we’re your healthcare workers. We’re not just here for a weekend. We made an investment in this community, and we’d like for you to show the same investment in us,” Mccann said.

The Nashville Fire Department says an investigation is underway into determining an official cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.