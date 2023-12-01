‘Ticking time bomb’: Nashville homeless encampment fire raises concerns

It’s believed the flames may have been sparked by a propane tank.
WSMV4's Jordan James reports.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Calls for change are sounding across Hermitage after an early-morning fire at a homeless encampment. While there were no injuries, concerns are being raised across the community.

“It was a ticking time bomb waiting to happen, and guess what it happened,” said Eric Love.

The fire erupted around 3:30 Thursday morning inside a Hermitage homeless encampment along Andrew Jackson Way.

It’s believed the flames may have been sparked by a propane tank, causing an explosion. This took place feet away from a gas station which Love, who lives in the area, says is alarming.

“That is a serious, serious issue to the entire community,” Love said. " The needles and everything that’s a danger but now you’re blowing stuff up that’s a whole other level of crazy. We need something done and we needed done yesterday.”

The fire comes at a time when many in Hermitage have been raising concerns about the increase in the homeless population, which they say has had a negative impact on residents.

“It’s truly like an apocalypse movie out here, with people just standing out in the middle of the street, open drug use, having to avoid needles and just trying to not hit people with your car,” resident Brittany Mccann said.

Metro Police tells WSMV they are aware of the problems and are working with the city to find housing options for those living in the encampment.

As for folks like Mccann, she says the time to address this issue is now, following a near tragedy.

“We’re your musicians, we’re your bartenders, we’re your healthcare workers. We’re not just here for a weekend. We made an investment in this community, and we’d like for you to show the same investment in us,” Mccann said.

The Nashville Fire Department says an investigation is underway into determining an official cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust

Latest News

Homeless encampment concerns after fire
Homeless encampment concerns after fire
Safety upgrades planned at school groundbreaking
Paragon Mills Elementary breaks ground on expansion and renovation project
Lead pipe in Middle Tennessee
Local clean water advocates celebrate EPA proposal to replace all lead pipes
WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
EPA pushes to replace lead water pipes