Tennessee man charged with child sex crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McMinnville man is facing child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and McMinnville Police Department.

TBI agents received a tip regarding a user of a messaging app engaging in sexual conversations with minors. During the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Eddie Pease.

It was discovered that Pease had been engaging in this behavior on several social media platforms.

On Nov. 29, Pease was arrested and charged with soliciting and sexual exploitation of a minor, and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He’s been booked into the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have had communication with the username of “eddiepease722″ on Snapchat, or on TikTok, as “Eddiesfoodreviews,” “eddiepease2024,” or “Eddieschristiancookingshow” is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the TBI said.

