Tennessee high school senior dies in car crash

JASPER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Jasper, Tennessee has canceled its Friday night basketball games and is rescheduling its winter dance following the death of one of its high school seniors.

In a Facebook post, Marion County High School announced the death of senior Bentley Buchanan. She died Friday morning in a car crash on Highway 72.

“She was a member of our volleyball team and basketball team, but most importantly, our Warrior family. We send our love, prayers, and condolences to all of those impacted by this tragedy,” the school said.

The school adds that if any student or community member needs a place to process their grief or be around others in mourning, MCHS will open its gym from 4-6 p.m. Counselours, school officials and ministers will be available.

“Please remember her family and friends as they try to find their way through this difficult time,” MCHS said.

