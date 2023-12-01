Search for armed robbery suspect underway in Maury County

The man brandished a gun and robbed the clerk of cash from the register and left the store, MCSD said.
Search for armed robbery suspect underway in Maury County
Search for armed robbery suspect underway in Maury County(Maury County Sheriff's Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST
CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Maury County are searching for a suspect who robbed a market at gunpoint Thursday night.

Maury Co. Sheriff’s Department said a man dressed in all black entered Cully’s Market on Highway 373 at about 8:30 p.m. in Culleoka.

The man brandished a gun and robbed the clerk of cash from the register and left the store, MCSD said.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or have any information, please contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.”

