Real or fake: Which Christmas tree is more expensive in Nashville this year?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before you go searching for the perfect Christmas tree to decorate in your house, you might want to brace yourself for some of the price tags. An average tree in the Nashville area this year is more than $100.

Gena Dorminey and Ben Brooks spent their Thursday afternoon getting everything they need to celebrate the holiday season – from wreaths to their 7′ Frasier Fir.

“We just love the smell of real trees,” Dorminey said. “It just doesn’t feel like Christmas with a fake tree in the house. We always like to come to this lot. They are extremely friendly and have great prices.”

Their tree alone cost $149 this year at Belinda Sovine’s Christmas market along White Bridge Pike. She said many people are buying smaller and less expensive trees this year due to the state of the economy.

“Most Christmas tree lots have gone up 10% this year, we did not,” Sovine said. “Our prices are the same as last year. We did that just so the consumer can still enjoy their Christmas.”

She said that is eating into their bottom line with fertilizer, fuel and shipping costs increasing the wholesale cost of trees they get from North Carolina. They have also struggled to find seasonal workers and had to increase how much they pay people working on the tree lot.

With the higher price for real trees, Sean Flanagan said many Home Depot customers are turning to fake ones instead. Artificial trees require less setup, care, and maintenance than live trees. New technology also allows a tree to come already covered in lights and easily be assembled in your home.

“They’ve come quite a long way in just their appearance,” Flanagan said. “They’re just as good as a real tree.”

However, there aren’t a lot of day-one savings with artificial trees, and some even cost more than real ones. The American Christmas Tree Association said 78% of people spend between $200 and $400 on an artificial tree.

“This year, we saw many consumers – especially those concerned about inflation – purchasing their décor well before the typical shopping seasons of November and December,” ACTA executive director Jami Warner said in a statement. “78% of consumers displaying a Christmas tree this season expressed concern over inflation. Of those concerned, 77% began purchasing décor before September. Seeing consumers eager to set up their décor this year is a great reminder of the joy Christmas trees bring to our homes every season.”

Flanagan said artificial trees can help save money down the line because they can easily last 10 to 20 years if properly cared for.

