Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person had to be rescued and flown to a Nashville hospital after crashing into a horse trailer in Maury County on Monday, according to the fire department.

Maury County Fire Department said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a 42′ horse trailer at the corner of Culleoka Highway and Hayes Denton Road.

There was no equine on board at the time of the crash.

As crews arrived they found a person heavily entrapped in a vehicle. Hydraulic tools were used to free the person in 14 minutes, MCFD said. They were then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

“Units remained on scene assisting with the recovery of the horse trailer onto another vehicle to open the roadway,” MCFD said.

