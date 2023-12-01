Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer

There was no equine on board at the time of the crash.
Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer
Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer(Maury County)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person had to be rescued and flown to a Nashville hospital after crashing into a horse trailer in Maury County on Monday, according to the fire department.

Maury County Fire Department said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a 42′ horse trailer at the corner of Culleoka Highway and Hayes Denton Road.

There was no equine on board at the time of the crash.

As crews arrived they found a person heavily entrapped in a vehicle. Hydraulic tools were used to free the person in 14 minutes, MCFD said. They were then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

“Units remained on scene assisting with the recovery of the horse trailer onto another vehicle to open the roadway,” MCFD said.

FOR OFFICIAL RELEASE: On Monday, 11/27, @ 3:52PM MCFD responded to a two vehicle collision involving a 42’ horse...

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Friday, December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving...
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving people in limbo for years
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Here's when you can expect rain this weekend
Here's when you can expect rain this weekend
Christmas festivities forecast: Tree lightings, parades and more
Christmas festivities forecast: Tree lightings, parades and more
More rain is likely at times this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: More rain this weekend
DOJ
DOJ: Tennessee state law discriminates against people with HIV