‘Pay what you want’: Country Music Hall of Fame accepting admission for any amount from Mid-State locals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame is offering people who live in the Mid-State a unique way to pay for admission.

Throughout December, the Country Music Hall of Fame will accept any dollar amount people want to provide for museum admission.

Anyone who lives in Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties will be able to partake in the admission experience.

To prove you live in these counties, you will need to show either a photo ID that includes a local address or any bill or piece of mail that includes a local address, along with photo identification. The Country Music Hall of Fame said bills may be printed or shown from a mobile device.

Normally tickets cost $27.95 for visitors ages 13 and over and $17.95 for kids 6-12.

Tickets can be reserved for the museum in advance. To reserve tickets, click here.

For more information about the “pay what you want admission,” click here.

