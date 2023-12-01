‘Pay what you want’: Country Music Hall of Fame accepting admission for any amount from Mid-State locals

The Country Music Hall of Fame said you can pay any amount including $0.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame is offering people who live in the Mid-State a unique way to pay for admission.

Throughout December, the Country Music Hall of Fame will accept any dollar amount people want to provide for museum admission.

Anyone who lives in Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties will be able to partake in the admission experience.

To prove you live in these counties, you will need to show either a photo ID that includes a local address or any bill or piece of mail that includes a local address, along with photo identification. The Country Music Hall of Fame said bills may be printed or shown from a mobile device.

Normally tickets cost $27.95 for visitors ages 13 and over and $17.95 for kids 6-12.

Tickets can be reserved for the museum in advance. To reserve tickets, click here.

For more information about the “pay what you want admission,” click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving...
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving people in limbo for years
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’

Latest News

FILE - A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United...
Holiday flights may be bumpier than usual
Here's when you can expect rain this weekend
Here's when you can expect rain this weekend
Christmas festivities forecast: Tree lightings, parades and more
Christmas festivities forecast: Tree lightings, parades and more
Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer
Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer