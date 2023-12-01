Paragon Mills Elementary breaks ground on expansion and renovation project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Upgrades and new enhancements are set for Paragon Mills Elementary in Nashville as they undergo a comprehensive renovation and expansion construction project.

Metro schools demolished one of the buildings that was previously there to make space for their state-of-the-art building. Investments made by the mayor and metro council fund the project through the capital spending plan.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning to welcome the start of the work. Students, teachers, district leaders, and city and state leaders attended the celebration.

“This space is performance and classroom space which will be here for years to come. This will enable students to really develop their talent to make sure that they are thriving and on the path of success,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle.

The new 111,760-square-foot project will feature technological upgrades to existing classrooms, additional space for 5th-grade students, and multiple phases of new construction, renovation, and demolition. The goal is to enhance the school’s capacity as growth continues to happen throughout the city and provide an enhanced learning environment to evolve with the educational needs of their students.

Paragon Mills Elementary parent, Zen Zing, has a sign in her front yard displaying her child’s success after receiving the “Student of the Month” achievement. Zing supports the improvements made to her children’s school.

“It is very exciting because expanding means improving,” said Zen Zing.

Improvements will also come with state-required security features like shatterproof doors and windows.

“Making sure that our windows and doors have the proper security features we’re talking about enhanced cameras and security. We’re talking about the professional learning that’s necessary to all of our stakeholders to ensure that all of our campuses remain a safe place,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle.

The renovation and expansion will also provide additional space for fifth grade and technology upgrades to current classrooms.

This project is expected to be completed by 2025.

