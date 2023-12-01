Nashville holds 24th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor Freddie O’Connell invited all Nashvillians to take part in the 24th lighting of the Christmas tree in Public Square Park.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature performances by the Andrew Jackson Elementary School choir as well as singer and actress Grace Leer, from Hallmark’s Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas.

Many will be in attendance for the lighting ceremony. The 30-foot tree was adorned with 5,500 multicolored lights.

The Norway Spruce tree was donated by David and Sherry Caldwell in Robertson County. The tree lived in their yard for the past few decades.

O’Connell encouraged anyone who attends the ceremony to bring an unwrapped toy for the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas Basket Program. The Program is a 60-year tradition of officers delivering food baskets and toys to Nashville families on Christmas Eve.

Boxes will be on site for Nashvillians to drop off toys at the event.

For parking, people can use the Public Square Garage under the Historic Courthouse.

Come join us tonight for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Public Square Park at 5:30pm.



Mascots aplenty, hot chocolate and treats. Feel free to bring the family! pic.twitter.com/6q1EXVS9wY — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) December 1, 2023

