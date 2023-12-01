Mysterious dog illness spreads closer to Nashville

Nashville veterinarian says it is possible the disease is already here.
By Dryden Quigley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mysterious respiratory disease affecting dogs across the country is now in eastern Tennessee, according to a Kingsport veterinarian. One Nashville veterinarian says it’s possible that it’s already in Nashville.

“It’s hard to say, is it only in 15 states? 17 states? or is it everywhere and we just haven’t been able to diagnose it appropriately,” Chad Given, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Hillsboro Animal Hospital, said.

Vets are not required to report cases to the state, which is part of the problem when trying to assess the number of cases.

He says another barrier to learning more is the cost of testing.

“Diagnostic testing can be expensive, and that can limit how much information we actually have - is this kennel cough? Is this influenza? Is this mycoplasma? Is this a mystery?” Given said.

A few weeks ago Grace Lawson noticed her dog, Birdie, was not her normal self.

“She was a little lethargic, coughing, and didn’t eat her peanut butter kong as usual,” Lawson said.

She took Birdie to the vet who ruled out other illnesses. Now, she believes Birdie had this mysterious dog disease.

“We had heard something was going around, we got her some antibiotics and now she’s training for a marathon with me,” Lawson said.

Birdie made a full recovery - but not all dogs are so lucky, the disease can be deadly.

Given recommends keeping your dogs out of kennels and dog parks until they learn more about the mysterious illness.

If your dog is coughing, tired, and not eating or drinking like normal he says it’s time to get them checked out. But, he reminds people to not rush into the vet.

“We’re trying to limit as much exposure of our healthy patients as we can. So if it is mild, keep a note, maybe call the veterinarian and just say, hey, what do you think about this?” Given said.

The Tennessee State Veterinarian’s Office said it hasn’t received an official report yet from the case in Kingsport. It is also encouraging dog owners to be careful when interacting with other dogs in social settings.

