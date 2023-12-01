Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’

“Sheriff’s office shuts down largest marijuana grow in county history.”
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors of the church complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist Church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and conducted interviews of people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

After conducting interviews, SCSO looked into the property’s electric bill. The bill came out to about $3,000 a month, SCSO said — along with a high water bill. The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of booby traps being laid out for law enforcement, SCSO said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants both dried and live. Sheriff Frankie Gray said this is not a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” Gray said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHUTS DOWN LARGEST MARIJUANA GROW IN COUNTY HISTORY A search warrant executed by the Sheriff's Office,...

Posted by Stewart County Sheriffs Office on Friday, December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
Police looking for man caught peeping into home
Woman catches man peeping into apartment bedrooms
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving...
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving people in limbo for years

Latest News

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
The clock was ticking for a Tennessee baby with a failing heart and time had already run out...
A hero’s heart: How a Kentucky toddler saved a Tennessee baby
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the...
Tennessee man charged with child sex crimes
Search for armed robbery suspect underway in Maury County
Search for armed robbery suspect underway in Maury County