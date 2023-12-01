Man dead, woman hurt in ‘disturbing’ scene, Wilson Co. deputies say

Deputies described the scene as disturbing and called the case tragic.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Wilson County Sheriff's Office(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a man dead and a woman hurt when they forced their way into a home on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday.

They were called to the home for a welfare check and were met with silence after trying to make contact with people inside.

Once they forced their way in, deputies said they found a dead man and an injured woman. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Deputies described the scene as “disturbing,” and called the case “tragic.”

No other details were shared.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Police looking for man caught peeping into home
Woman catches man peeping into apartment bedrooms
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust

Latest News

A mysterious dog illness is in Tennessee, free short-term parking opens at BNA, and police...
Catch Up Quick
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Free short-term parking now available at BNA
Certain cases can progress to pneumonia which gives way to dogs getting very sick in a short...
Mysterious dog illness spreads closer to Nashville
Dogs suffering from a cough, tiredness, or lack of appetite should be checked out.
Unknown dog illness creeping into Tennessee