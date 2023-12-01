Man dead, woman hurt in ‘disturbing’ scene, Wilson Co. deputies say

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a man dead and a woman hurt when they forced their way into a home on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday.

They were called to the home for a welfare check and were met with silence after trying to make contact with people inside.

Once they forced their way in, deputies said they found a dead man and an injured woman. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Deputies described the scene as “disturbing,” and called the case “tragic.”

No other details were shared.

