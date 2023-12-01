Man arrested in connection to fatal gas station shooting

The man was arrested and captured after he led officers on a brief chase on I-440.
Mapco shooting on Oct. 31
Mapco shooting on Oct. 31(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man linked to a homicide at a gas station in October was arrested after leading officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department on a chase on Thursday night.

Police arrested 32-year-old Demarco Locust after a brief chase that ended on Hillsboro Pike at Interstate 440.

Police charged Locust with homicide for the shooting of 26-year-old Rezai Dashti. Dashti was shot and killed on Oct. 31 at the Mapco at 365 Harding Place.

According to a witness at the scene that day, Dashti was involved in an ongoing fight over narcotics.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dashti critically injured. Dashti was taken to Vanderbilt University where he later died.

