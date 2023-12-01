Christmas Tree Pasta

Ingredients:
  • 500g carrots
  • 500g celery
  • 1200g onion
  • 64g garlic
  • 320g olive oil
  • 10lb ground beef
  • 10lb ground pork
  • 1280g red wine
  • 6000g tomato puree
  • 120g salt
  • 1350g heavy cream
Instructions:
  1. Grind veg in food processor with the blade until very small dice size.
  2. Heat olive and sweat veg.
  3. Add meat and stir often, caramelizing meat and rendering out extra fat.
  4. Strain off the fat and add wine.
  5. Reduce by 3⁄4.
  6. Add tomatoes, salt & cream, bring to a simmer, and cook over low stirring often for 2.5-3hrs.

