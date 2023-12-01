Making a Christmas Tree Bolognese with Nicky’s Coal Fired
Christmas Tree Pasta
Ingredients:
- 500g carrots
- 500g celery
- 1200g onion
- 64g garlic
- 320g olive oil
- 10lb ground beef
- 10lb ground pork
- 1280g red wine
- 6000g tomato puree
- 120g salt
- 1350g heavy cream
Instructions:
- Grind veg in food processor with the blade until very small dice size.
- Heat olive and sweat veg.
- Add meat and stir often, caramelizing meat and rendering out extra fat.
- Strain off the fat and add wine.
- Reduce by 3⁄4.
- Add tomatoes, salt & cream, bring to a simmer, and cook over low stirring often for 2.5-3hrs.
