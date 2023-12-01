Local clean water advocates celebrate EPA proposal to replace all lead pipes

A 2022 health department study showed 53 school districts in Tennessee reported high levels of lead in at least one source of drinking water.
WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As part of President Biden’s push to limit lead exposure, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a new rule that would require U.S. cities to remove all of the lead water pipes in the next 10 years.

Congress banned the use of lead pipes for drinking water in 1986, as health experts found lead exposure could be harmful, particularly to children and pregnant women. Tennessee Riverkeeper founder, David Whiteside, says this new EPA proposal could be a historic win for clean water advocacy.

“We all drink the same water, everyone no matter how they vote, Republican or Democrat, black or white, rich or poor, this is a universal issue that we can all agree on,” Whiteside said.

Tennessee passed a law in 2019 requiring schools built before 1998 to test for lead. A 2022 health department study showed 53 school districts in Tennessee reported high levels of lead in at least one source of drinking water. Health experts have found lead exposure can delay mental development in children, and increase adults’ blood pressure.

“Clean water equals life and good health, and whatever we can do to reduce serious water pollution including lead, is going to make our communities healthier,” Whiteside said. “But in reducing lead, it might make our children smarter too and overall that’s a great thing.”

The White House reports more than 9.2 million American households connect to water through lead pipes.

For more information about lead testing in Tennessee schools, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/environmental/healthy-schools/hs/water-lead-testing.html#free

