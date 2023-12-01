Holiday flights may be bumpier than usual

A new research study shows that over the past few decades, severe clear air turbulence has increased by more than 50%.
FILE - A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prepares to take off, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Federal safety regulators are warning airlines to make sure that workers stay away from jet engines that are still running. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, that the alert follows “multiple" incidents of workers being hurt or killed during ground operations.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re flying for the holidays, don’t be surprised if your flight is bumpier than usual.

WSMV4 looked into how much more often your time in the skies will see turbulence, and if you should be concerned about your safety.

Just last year, a flight from Tampa to BNA hit unexpected turbulence, sending passengers and crew flying across the plane. While instances like that are rare, a new study suggests that they may become more common.

People worry about a lot of things when getting ready to fly.

“Make sure we have all of our IDs, all of our finances, all of the luggage,” traveler Amanda Mason said.

When it comes to their actual flight, they expect it to be smooth sailing.

“I go straight to sleep, the whole flight,” traveler Ty Clark said. “I have got a pillow,” Mason added. “I am going to take a nap.”

However, a new research study shows that over the past few decades, severe clear air turbulence has increased by more than 50%.

“We had a little bit when we flew a couple of years ago,” Mason said.

The study hypothesizes that turbulence is becoming more frequent due to climate change, so we checked in with climatologist Dr. Charles Konrad at UNC Chapel Hill. Konrad told us while turbulence is increasing, the odds of someone experiencing an extreme case of it remain very low.

“We have to recognize that the vast majority of commercial airliners have no issue with turbulence,” Konrad said.

The good news for passengers is that turbulence rarely results in serious injuries according to FAA data.

“There is never anything too serious to where it makes you want to worry,” Clark said.

The likelihood of turbulence leading to a crash is almost unheard of.

