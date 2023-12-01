NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frankenstein-like monsters, hiding in plain sight, with the potential to kill. That is what Steve Eimers calls improperly repaired guardrails using the wrong parts.

“A guardrail needs to be ready. It’s a watchman on the wall,” said Eimers. “But if you hit a Frankenstein guardrail, we know that it’s probably going to kill you.”

Eimers, an EMT by training, is now a guardrail safety advocate, who stepped into that role after his 17-year-old daughter Hannah hit a defective guardrail in East Tennessee and died.

“I anticipated a guardrail was designed to guard my daughter’s life and that didn’t happen,” Eimers said. “So, I began asking how did this happen? And I learned there are countless guardrails that aren’t going to protect you from anything.”

Since that realization, Eimers has been on a crusade to expose and remove potentially deadly guardrails from roadways in Tennessee and across the nation.

Alongside Frankenstein guardrails, ones that are installed improperly from the outset, are two of the most dangerous hazards on Middle Tennessee roads today, according to Eimers.

‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers (WSMV)

“We think guardrails are going to guard us, but ones installed or repaired improperly, these are not going to guard you from anything,” Eimers said.

He believes there are hundreds of these potentially deadly guardrails in Tennessee and recently WSMV4 Investigates joined Eimers for a walk along one road in Davidson County to see how prevalent the problem is here in Middle Tennessee.

Looking at guardrails on a nine-mile stretch of Bell Road in Nashville, with Eimers’ help, we located six guardrails that were installed or repaired improperly.

The problems, which Eimers called potentially deadly, ranged from guardrail parts getting installed upside down and backward, to some getting put together with pieces from multiple guardrail manufacturers.

“When installers do that, you have a monster,” said Eimers. “And we have multiple monsters out here on Bell Road. But across the state, we cannot cover every guardrail in your story.”

Eimers said potentially deadly mistakes happen because the Nashville, Tennessee, and the U.S. Department of Transportation do not require standardized training for the people who install and repair guardrails.

“These are highly engineered products,” Eimers said. “But oftentimes, the people putting them together don’t grasp that by putting the wrong bolt in could mean the life or death of somebody. Ten years down the road.”

Eimers also said there needs to be more effort put into inspecting guardrails when the work is complete.

“We have safety theater on America’s roadways, said Eimers,” And that’s killing Americans on a daily basis.”

WSMV4 Investigates reached out to NDOT and TDOT, to ask about their policies, training required for people installing and repairing guardrails, and whether that work is inspected.

While NDOT did not respond prior to this article’s publication, TDOT tells WSMV4 Investigates that the contractors it uses to do this type of work are certified by the guardrail manufacturers whose systems they install.

According to TDOT, when a guardrail is damaged and repaired, that work is supposed to be immediately inspected by a Regional on-call contractor. However, Eimers says DOT officials should be the ones doing those inspections, not contractors, and it should be done on foot, not driving past at 60 miles per hour.

In recent years, Eimers has tried getting a state law passed requiring those types of inspections, but so far, the legislature has not acted.

Eimers also says when someone hits a guardrail and dies, crash investigators need to take a closer look to see if the guardrail was improperly installed or repaired, to determine if it played a role in taking someone’s life.

‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers (WSMV)

“We do not have very good uniformity in how we conduct fatal crash investigations,” Eimers said. “So, a lot of times we don’t have the right people doing the investigation to be able to make the determination whether it even functioned properly.”

But unless state and federal lawmakers step in and do more to regulate how guardrails are installed, repaired and inspected, Eimers fears many people will die in guardrail accidents that he says could have easily been prevented.

“Surviving a guardrail accident should not be about luck,” said Eimers. “You have to see what’s right in front of your face, but we bury our heads in the sand.”

