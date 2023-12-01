First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the way

Milder weather sticks around through the weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain moves in tonight and continues through early Friday. More rain is possible over the weekend. The mild air stays in place.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

.The breeze strengthens some tonight. It’ll remain mild until rain arrives. Then, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Expect rain to arrive around 8 pm along the Tennessee River. Rain should develop around Nashville by 10:30 pm or so. It’ll be after midnight for the Cumberland Plateau. This system will drop 1/3″ to 1/2″ of rain over most of the area.

A few showers will linger into Friday. While the balance of the day will be mostly cloudy, a few sunny breaks will be possible by late afternoon. Like on Thursday, it will remain breezy and mild with a high in the mid 60s.

Rain moves into Nashville tonight. A chance for showers lingers through the weekend,...
Rain moves into Nashville tonight. A chance for showers lingers through the weekend, diminishing in time.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More clouds are likely Saturday. There will be a period of rain over southeastern Middle Tennessee that extends northwestward all the way up to a line from Gallatin to Nashville, to Centerville. That means that if you’re around Nashville, there will be a few showers to contend with. However, northwestern parts of the Mid State through southwest Kentucky will stay dry. The high will be in the low 60s.

Sunday looks largely dry, although there’s still a 20% passing sprinkle or shower chance. The high again will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

We can’t rule out another sprinkle/shower on Monday. It will be cooler in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks seasonable, partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be cooler, high only in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be seasonable once again with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 60.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust

Latest News

Safety upgrades planned at school groundbreaking
Paragon Mills Elementary breaks ground on expansion and renovation project
Lead pipe in Middle Tennessee
Local clean water advocates celebrate EPA proposal to replace all lead pipes
WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
EPA pushes to replace lead water pipes
Tennessee's "Frankenstein" Guardrails
Tennessee's "Frankenstein" Guardrails