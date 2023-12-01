First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain moves in tonight and continues through early Friday. More rain is possible over the weekend. The mild air stays in place.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

.The breeze strengthens some tonight. It’ll remain mild until rain arrives. Then, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Expect rain to arrive around 8 pm along the Tennessee River. Rain should develop around Nashville by 10:30 pm or so. It’ll be after midnight for the Cumberland Plateau. This system will drop 1/3″ to 1/2″ of rain over most of the area.

A few showers will linger into Friday. While the balance of the day will be mostly cloudy, a few sunny breaks will be possible by late afternoon. Like on Thursday, it will remain breezy and mild with a high in the mid 60s.

Rain moves into Nashville tonight. A chance for showers lingers through the weekend, diminishing in time. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More clouds are likely Saturday. There will be a period of rain over southeastern Middle Tennessee that extends northwestward all the way up to a line from Gallatin to Nashville, to Centerville. That means that if you’re around Nashville, there will be a few showers to contend with. However, northwestern parts of the Mid State through southwest Kentucky will stay dry. The high will be in the low 60s.

Sunday looks largely dry, although there’s still a 20% passing sprinkle or shower chance. The high again will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

We can’t rule out another sprinkle/shower on Monday. It will be cooler in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks seasonable, partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be cooler, high only in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be seasonable once again with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 60.

