First Alert Forecast: Morning rain showers across the MidState

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to be a wet morning commute for many as rain showers move through the MidState.

Much-needed rain moved in overnight and will stick with us through the mid-morning hours. We could see some heavier pockets of downpours at times, but no severe weather is expected. Rain should clear out by lunchtime with high temperatures staying mild today in the low 60s. Overnight lows fall to the low 50s.

We’re expecting more rain again tomorrow to kick off the weekend. Have the umbrella handy as we will see scattered showers throughout the first half of the day. Saturday will be another mild day with highs in the low 60s for many again. Once the rain clears out Saturday, Middle Tennessee should see a total of about half an inch of rainfall.

Sunday is looking drier, but still warmer than normal. Highs will remain in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week, we will fall back to more seasonable temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. However, the mornings will start off very cold in the 30s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the 7-day forecast with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine sticking around through the end of the week.

