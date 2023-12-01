First Alert Forecast: More rain this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll need your umbrella at times this weekend, but especially on Saturday.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Clouds will linger this afternoon. There still could be a few areas of mist or light drizzle. An isolated rain shower will also be possible. It’ll remain cool with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

This evening will be mild for December and dry. Then, after midnight, more showers will move in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Be ready for rain tomorrow in Nashville and areas southeastward. Northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will be mainly dry, if not completely dry.

Temperatures will climb from the low 50s to around 60 during the afternoon.

More rain’s likely in the same area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring an isolated shower for some in the morning. Then, clouds will break. The afternoon looks milder, but breezy with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Plan on a few showers to be passing through parts of the Mid State Monday morning. Not everyone will see them though. The afternoon should brighten nicely.

Tuesday looks seasonable.

Wednesday will be cooler.

Thursday will be very pleasant and mild.

Friday will turn even milder, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

