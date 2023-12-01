First Alert Forecast: More rain this weekend

Temperatures remain mild through the weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -More rain expected this weekend, but especially on Saturday. Temperatures remain mild.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This evening will be mild for December and dry. Then, after midnight, more showers will move in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.

More rain is likely at times this weekend.
More rain is likely at times this weekend.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Be ready for rain tomorrow in Nashville and areas southeastward. Northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will be mainly dry, if not completely dry.

Temperatures will climb from the low 50s to around 60 during the afternoon.

More rain is likely in the same area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring an isolated shower for some in the morning. Then, clouds will break. The afternoon looks milder, but breezy with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Plan on a few showers to be passing through parts of the Mid State Monday morning. Not everyone will see them though. The afternoon should brighten nicely with the high in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks seasonable, partly cloudy, high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, high low 50s.

Thursday after a freezing start, will be very pleasant and mild, high near 60.

Friday will turn even milder, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘Frankenstein’ guardrails in Middle Tennessee pose deadly risk to drivers
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving...
‘This is absolutely the worst its been’: WSMV4 Investigates exposes court crisis leaving people in limbo for years
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer
Person rescued, flown to Nashville hospital after crash into horse trailer
DOJ
DOJ: Tennessee state law discriminates against people with HIV
GENERIC SANTA PICTURE
Signing Santa coming to Opryland hotel for deaf children
Buildings, trailers, boat & more destroyed after barn fire in Williamson County
Buildings, trailers, boat & more destroyed after barn fire in Williamson County