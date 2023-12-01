First Alert Forecast: More rain this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -More rain expected this weekend, but especially on Saturday. Temperatures remain mild.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This evening will be mild for December and dry. Then, after midnight, more showers will move in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.

More rain is likely at times this weekend. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Be ready for rain tomorrow in Nashville and areas southeastward. Northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will be mainly dry, if not completely dry.

Temperatures will climb from the low 50s to around 60 during the afternoon.

More rain is likely in the same area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring an isolated shower for some in the morning. Then, clouds will break. The afternoon looks milder, but breezy with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Plan on a few showers to be passing through parts of the Mid State Monday morning. Not everyone will see them though. The afternoon should brighten nicely with the high in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks seasonable, partly cloudy, high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, high low 50s.

Thursday after a freezing start, will be very pleasant and mild, high near 60.

Friday will turn even milder, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.