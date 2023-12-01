Fire crews battle 3 brush fires in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Robertson County worked on three brush fires on Thursday afternoon.

The first fire happened in Greenbrier at Possum Trot Road. The fire started at 1:03 p.m. The Robertson County EMA Director, Chance Holmes said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The second fire happened at Friendship Road in Cross Plains at 2:34 p.m. It was started after a man burned material that got out of control.

Holmes said two barns at the Friendship Road fire were damaged, and another barn nearby was also at risk of being damaged.

The third fire happened at Smiley Hollow and Nelson Road at 5:34 p.m. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes.

Holmes said while there are no burn bans in Robertson County, crews are highly discouraging people from doing any open burns for the foreseeable future.

