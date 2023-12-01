Criminal South American group burglarizing Brentwood homes again, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood police are warning residents to be aware of a criminal group from South America that’s burglarizing homes in the city again.

Police said the group began operating in Middle Tennessee in June 2022, committing crimes in affluent areas with large homes, and they returned to burglarized homes in the city last week.

Police added that this new wave of burglaries is following a similar pattern, with most break-ins occurring between 5-9 p.m., when homeowners are out to dinner or running errands after work.

“The BPD arrested several individuals connected to this group the last time they targeted the city, and now officers want residents to remain vigilant and limit opportunities for these criminals,” police said.

Residents are encouraged to:

Lock all doors and set home alarms.

• Make sure home surveillance cameras are operating properly.

• Keep lights on or use timers.

• Avoid posting your location on social media.

• Consider protective film on ground-level glass.

• Bolt safes to the ground and avoid putting them in common locations, like closets.

• Avoid storing large amounts of cash or jewelry in a single location.

These groups enter subdivisions from adjoining neighborhoods, common areas, and tree lines, and enter a house through a rear door or window.

“All Brentwood residents are encouraged to share this information with family and neighbors. To report suspicious activity, contact the BPD at 615-371-0160. For emergency assistance, always call 911,” police said.

