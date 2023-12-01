Buildings, trailers, boat & more destroyed after barn fire in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple small buildings, trailers and a boat were destroyed after a barn fire in Williamson County Thursday night.

Williamson County Fire said crews responded to the fire at about 8:19 p.m. just outside the Franklin city limits.

Firefighters arrived to find a barn was fully involved and spreading to other small buildings and trailers. A brush fire spread to an adjacent property as well.

Multiple fire engines and tankers were requested to help extinguish the fire.

“3 small buildings, 2 trailers, a 30′ boat, and 50 tires were destroyed by the fire. No injuries were sustained. Williamson County EMA responded to assist with the monitoring of air quality due to the tires that were burning,” Williamson County Fire Rescue said.

At 8:19 on November 30th, over 30 Williamson County Fire/Rescue firefighters responded to a barn on fire on Old Carters... Posted by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Friday, December 1, 2023

