Woman wanted for aiding man who beat Wingstop employee with pole during robbery

The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and ran away to a nearby condo, telling the victim they knew where she lived and would shoot her later, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a woman who they say helped her boyfriend beat and rob a Wingstop employee in November.

Metro Nashville police are searching for 25-year-old Charmaine Greer.

Previous Coverage:
Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery, police say

Greer is alleged to have helped her boyfriend, Antonio Jefferson, rob an Antioch Wingstop employee. Jefferson is accused of beating the employee with a metal pole.

“Know where she is? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Jefferson, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon. On Nov. 3, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Jefferson, with his intermittent girlfriend, entered the back door of Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch. They were wearing clothing to conceal their identity, MNPD said.

Jefferson hit one of the employees in the head with a 4-foot metal pole, according to police.

“Surveillance cameras inside the business show a vicious assault perpetrated against the victim, who is in her 50s,” Jefferson’s arrest reports said, adding the employee refused to open the safe as she pleaded for her life.

The suspects later stole the victim’s wallet and ran away to a nearby condo, telling the victim they knew where she lived and would “shoot her later,” according to the report.

Investigators identified Jefferson from surveillance video. Police said he was known to police due to his 36 previous arrests in Nashville for charges ranging from murder, rape and burglary. Jefferson’s girlfriend’s mother was the Wingstop manager at the time of the burglary and is currently under investigation for embezzlement at that location, police said.

Jefferson is being held on a $136,000 bond. Court records show Jefferson’s accomplice has not yet been arrested for her alleged involvement in the robbery.

