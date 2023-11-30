Woman catches man peeping into apartment bedrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A “Peeping Tom” has one woman hiding out in fear after she caught a man looking into her bedroom window.

Surveillance video at her North Nashville apartment complex showed a man looking into windows more than five times in the past three days.

At first, the surveillance video shows what looks like any other man walking by an apartment unit. Then, in the video, the man walks up to a window and starts looking inside.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, was he watching me get dressed, or was he waiting on me to leave to try and break in?’” Dymetra Jones said. “What was he doing?”

Jones said he had come by her home twice on Saturday, once on Sunday and twice on Monday.

After Jones realized she was being watched from her window, she said her entire day was thrown off.

“I couldn’t eat,” Jones said. “Last night I found myself just crying for no reason because I’m so anxious. I’m scared. I was just shaking like this.”

Jones called 911, reported everything to her leasing office, and posted flyers all over the area.

After he’s visited several times, Jones has had many questions.

“What does this man want?” Jones said. “Is he here to try and rape us or is he trying to break in and steal or kill me? I don’t know and I’m scared.”

Efforts to reach the leasing office to see if they had an explanation were unsuccessful.

“What are y’all doing?” Jones said. “What are we going to do to find this person? Like how many others has he done this to?”

Neighbors said they’ve seen the man walking around before. They said they had no idea he was looking into apartment windows.

“It’s just me and my daughter that live here,” Jones said. “We stay on the first level. I want them to find him, identify him…he needs to answer for what he’s doing because this is not right. If he did it to me, he’ll do it to you.”

Metro Nashville Police said they have a detective on the case and are trying to identify the man caught on video.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.