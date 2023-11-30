Woman catches man peeping into apartment bedrooms

Neighbors said they’d seen him walking around before but didn’t know he was looking into windows.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A “Peeping Tom” has one woman hiding out in fear after she caught a man looking into her bedroom window.

Surveillance video at her North Nashville apartment complex showed a man looking into windows more than five times in the past three days.

At first, the surveillance video shows what looks like any other man walking by an apartment unit. Then, in the video, the man walks up to a window and starts looking inside.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, was he watching me get dressed, or was he waiting on me to leave to try and break in?’” Dymetra Jones said. “What was he doing?”

Jones said he had come by her home twice on Saturday, once on Sunday and twice on Monday.

After Jones realized she was being watched from her window, she said her entire day was thrown off.

“I couldn’t eat,” Jones said. “Last night I found myself just crying for no reason because I’m so anxious. I’m scared. I was just shaking like this.”

Jones called 911, reported everything to her leasing office, and posted flyers all over the area.

After he’s visited several times, Jones has had many questions.

“What does this man want?” Jones said. “Is he here to try and rape us or is he trying to break in and steal or kill me? I don’t know and I’m scared.”

Efforts to reach the leasing office to see if they had an explanation were unsuccessful.

“What are y’all doing?” Jones said. “What are we going to do to find this person? Like how many others has he done this to?”

Neighbors said they’ve seen the man walking around before. They said they had no idea he was looking into apartment windows.

“It’s just me and my daughter that live here,” Jones said. “We stay on the first level. I want them to find him, identify him…he needs to answer for what he’s doing because this is not right. If he did it to me, he’ll do it to you.”

Metro Nashville Police said they have a detective on the case and are trying to identify the man caught on video.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
William A. Pitts Dog Park in Antioch.
Man charged with threatening neighbors at gunpoint

Latest News

A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.
Shooting investigation in Antioch
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Fight over Airport Authority continues: Tennessee AG appeals decision that legislature overstepped
Police looking for man caught peeping into home
Police looking for man caught peeping into home